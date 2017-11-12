DENVER (AP) — A Denver oil executive is facing allegations he groped, harassed or sexually assaulted former employees.
The Denver Post reports that three women allege in a lawsuit filed in Douglas County that 85-year-old Jack Grynberg groped and harassed them in 2015 and 2016.
One woman alleged she was forced to have sex with Grynberg multiple times. All three said they were ultimately fired from Grynberg Petroleum Co. after refusing his advances.
Grynberg referred questions to his attorneys, who declined to comment.
He was arrested in December on an unlawful sexual contact charge stemming from allegations from one of the plaintiffs. Prosecutors later dropped the matter because they could not prove it in court.
Grynberg made his fortune suing energy companies he said had defrauded the government out of royalty payments.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com