ERIE, Colo. (AP) — A Denver oil company is disputing that it violated state regulations by venting gases near a school during the plugging of a well site.
The Daily Camera reports Crestone Peak Resources spokesman Jason Oates says the company complied with regulations when it was shutting down one well now deemed to be too close to Aspen Ridge Preparatory School in Erie.
The well dates back to 1995, 16 years before the school was built.
The state says the company could be fined for defying a rule that limits unnecessary or excessive venting or flaring of natural gas at any time.
After the state filed a Notice of Alleged Violation on Oct. 25, the Denver-based company submitted new safety procedures for the plugging and abandoning of other wells.
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/