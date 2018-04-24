DENVER (AP) — Denver’s district attorney has cleared a police officer who shot a juvenile robbery suspect.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that the juvenile is accused of demanding money from someone while showing them a gun tucked into his waistband.

Authorities say the juvenile and an accomplice then fled on a bus. Officers were called in and ran to the next bus stop over, at which point they say the two juveniles got off and ran away.

The officer who shot says he saw a gun in the juvenile’s hand after the suspect fell during the chase. The officers says the juvenile was ordered to drop the weapon, but didn’t.

The suspect has been charged with robbery, first-degree assault on a police officer and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

