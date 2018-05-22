DENVER (AP) — A Denver man who pleaded guilty in the death of his neighbor has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.
The Denver Post reports that 26-year-old Aaron Espinosa was sentenced for second-degree murder, heat of passion, in the death of 35-year-old Hugo Ramirez, who lived across the hall in a Denver apartment building.
Denver District Attorney’s spokesman Ken Lane said the intoxicated Espinosa shot Ramirez multiple times with a shotgun after an argument Jan. 1, 2017. Ramirez’s wife was also injured in the shooting.
Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Espinosa has originally been charged with first-degree murder.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com