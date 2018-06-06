DENVER (AP) — A Denver man accused of robbing and fatally stabbing an elderly customer who had hired him to do landscaping work has been charged with first-degree murder.
The Denver Post reports 48-year-old Michael David Sell was charged Tuesday in the death of 77-year-old Julian Sanchez.
Prosecutors say Sanchez hired Sell to work at his home and was attacked as the two were driving together to a home improvement store May 26. Sell is accused of robbing Sanchez, who had $7,700 in cash in his pocket, and dumping him on the side of a road.
A passerby found Sanchez covered in blood and bleeding from several slash wounds to the face and neck. He died at a hospital.
It’s unclear if Sell, who also is charged with robbery and motor vehicle theft, has hired an attorney.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com