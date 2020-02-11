The Denver City Council has voted to reverse its 30-year ban on pit bulls, a dog breed that has long divided local governments, housing authorities and military bases over what experts say is a misconception that they are predisposed to be violent.

The ban, first enacted in 1989, was lifted by a vote of 7-4 on Monday. A new law that permits but still regulates pit bull ownership within city limits will take effect in 90 days, pending approval from the mayor.

Councilman Chris Herndon proposed the measure, which he co-wrote with the help of Shira Hereld, the owner of a pit bull named Merry. A few years ago, Hereld says felt like she had to move to the Denver suburb of Arvada, where there is no ban on the breed. She watched the winning vote and told the Denver Post that she was “over the moon” about the outcome.

In Denver, the path to pit bull ownership will now begin with a “breed-restricted license,” which registers the animal with the city and requires proof the dog has been microchipped, vaccinated for rabies and spayed or neutered.

After 36 months without a violation of the city’s animal safety policies, Denver Animal Protection may waive the need for a restricted license and allow owners to register their pit bull under the same requirements of any other breed.

The new city policy also limits pet owners to two pit bulls per household. Owners must notify the city within eight hours if their pit bull bites or escapes. If the dog dies or the owner moves, the city must be alerted within 24 hours.

Advertising

Organizations like the American Veterinary Medical Association, the CDC, the American Bar Association, the Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have expressly opposed breed-specific legislation, according to a journal article for the AVMA.

Even the National Animal Care and Control Association has said restrictions on dangerous animals should be based on the dog’s individual behavior, not on their breed. (Pit bulls can be mixed breeds.)

Breed restriction ordinances in cities across the country first gained popularity in the 1980s, when news reports maligned pit bull dogs as aggressive and threats to public safety, the AVMA reported. The first breed-specific ordinance in the United States was enacted in Hollywood, Florida, in 1980, but was reversed two years later when a judge ruled there was little evidence that pit bull dogs posed a greater threat than other dogs, the article said.

As of 2017, more than 900 U.S. cities had some form of breed-specific ordinance, AVMA reported.

Experts from the Center for Disease Control and American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior told AVMA that accurately identifying a dog’s breed is difficult, which can therefore make dog-bite data based on breed inaccurate or unreliable.

“Breed bans de-emphasize the importance of responsible pet ownership in preventing dog bite injuries, diverting attention and resources away from effective measures such as socialization and training, neutering of male dogs, and licensing and leash laws,” Kendall Houlihan, assistant director of the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Welfare Division, told the Denver Post.

Still, there remains an influential movement to create and enforce breed-specific legislation across the country. That tension played out during the Denver vote and has divided residents there for years.

The city’s new ordinance builds in space for critical evaluation of the decision in two years, when animal control will assess dog data and other report findings and present them to the council.