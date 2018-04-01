DENVER (AP) — Denver officials offered several owners of income-restricted homes they may not have been qualified to purchase a pardon from enforcement actions.

The Denver Post reports the Denver Office of Economic Development on Friday sent letters to the homeowners, detailing a “compliance resolution program” for 306 residents whom city staffers have flagged for violating rules to the city’s Affordable Homeownership Program.

If recipients sign a document confirming cooperation with the city to get on the right side of regulations, the city will freeze enforcement actions against them for six months, giving them time to work with staff on “cures” specific to their violations.

City leaders blamed the real estate industry for allowing so many of Denver’s covenant-restricted homes to end up outside the program.

Denver has 1,302 units in the Affordable Homeowners Program.

