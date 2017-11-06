DENVER (AP) — A hearing officer has overturned the suspensions of two Denver sheriff’s deputies over the death of a jail inmate, saying neither broke department rules.

The Denver Post reported Monday the city Department of Safety might appeal the ruling.

The city suspended Bret Garegnani for 16 days and Carlos Hernandez for 10, alleging they used excessive force in November 2015 when they subdued Michael Marshall.

Marshall was having a psychotic episode. While being subdued, he choked on his vomit, lost consciousness and died later in a hospital.

The hearing officer said the deputies first tried to talk Marshall into following commands and then used only the level of force required. The officer said both deputies tried to resuscitate him.

Last week, the city reached a $4.6 million settlement with Marshall’s family.

