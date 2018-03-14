DENVER (AP) — The Denver coroner has identified the two men killed earlier this month in a five-story apartment fire.

The Denver post reported Wednesday that 29-year-old Roberto Flores Prieto and 37-year-old Dustin Peterson died in the fire. Prieto was found on the day of the fire, March 7. He had been working on the fifth floor of the building when the fire broke out and did not have an escape route.

Peterson was found Thursday afternoon. He was on the third floor when the fire started. His family says that an escape lift was provided to him, but they say Peterson heard someone screaming and went back into the blaze to help.

The massive fire injured six other people, damaged 13 buildings and destroyed about 30 cars that were parked nearby.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com