DENVER (AP) — National Weather Service meteorologists say the Denver area usually sees a lot more snow by early December than what the city has experienced this year.

The Denver Post reports the weather service has recorded 2.8 inches (7.1 centimeters) of snow in the city that typically sees about 17 inches (43 centimeters) by this time of year.

Meteorologist Todd Dankers says Denver is going to see more of the same weather going into next week with dry and sunny forecasts. The highs are expected to go into the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Dankers says few weather systems have moved through the Denver area, so the city is expected to stay dry.

