GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver man who pleaded guilty to killing his 3-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Josiah Jones was sentenced Tuesday for the death of Naomi Jones. He previously pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death.
Lakewood police were called March 3, 2016, and found the infant unresponsive with severe head injuries. She died at a hospital three days later.
Jones had custody of Naomi and was her sole caregiver.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
District Attorney Pete Weir says Jones “deserves every day of his 28-year sentence.