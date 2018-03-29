DENVER (AP) — The people who have been watching over traffic crossing along Denver’s airport train line since it opened are set to be phased out.

The state Public Utilities Commission approved getting rid of flaggers and relying on automated crossing gates instead along the A-Line on Wednesday.

The change won’t happen right away. The federal government needs to approve the plan for removing the flaggers and the flaggers will only be removed as each of the 11 crossings is verified to be safe.

RTD spokesman Scott Reed told The Denver Post the agency also needs to go over the commission’s written order, which could take a few weeks.

The flaggers have been posted at crossings around the clock since the train line opened in 2016 because the crossing gates weren’t operating correctly.