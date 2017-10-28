DENVER (AP) — Denver International Airport officials are increasing the number of new gates they plan to build in an upcoming expansion.

Airport officials had planned to add 26 gates but now look to add 39 by 2021.

Airport spokeswoman Stacey Stegman tells The Denver Post the addition of new flight routes and airlines serving the airport are behind the decision. The project will cost up to $1.5 billion.

Airport officials also plan a $1.8 billion terminal overhaul in cooperation with private companies.

More than 58 million travelers passed through the airport last year. The airport was designed to accommodate 50 million travelers a year when it opened in 1995.

The upcoming projects will enable as many as 80 million travelers annually.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com