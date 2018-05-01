HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Investigators say they will probably need dental records to identify a body that was found in south Helena because the remains were so badly decomposed.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said Tuesday that the condition of the remains suggests that they had been in the area for “quite some time.” The Helena Independent Record reports two hikers found the body Friday, and the remains have been sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula.

Investigators say the death is suspicious.

