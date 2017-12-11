Rodman, who has visited North Korea five times since 2013, has in recent days visited Tokyo and Guam, a tiny Western Pacific island that contains two major U.S. military installations and has frequently borne the brunt of North Korean threats.

BEIJING — Dennis Rodman plans to organize a basketball game between North Korea and the U.S. territory of Guam, the retired basketball star said Monday, as he seeks to personally mitigate a dangerous war of words between Washington and the isolated, nuclear-armed state.

“We thought, ‘This would be awesome!’ ” Rodman said in an interview in Beijing, his third stop on a “humanitarian tour” of Asia to promote peace between the U.S. and North Korea. “The people in Guam are all about it. They love it. You get a team from North Korea, get these guys from Pyongyang. Play it in Beijing.”

He said Guam’s national basketball team’s head coach, E.J. Calvo, has expressed interest in the game. Calvo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rodman, who has visited North Korea five times since 2013, has in recent days visited Tokyo and Guam, a tiny Western Pacific island that contains two major U.S. military installations and has frequently borne the brunt of North Korean threats.

Rodman, 56, built a reputation over his 14-year NBA career as an unpredictable showman — he dyed his hair green, kicked a cameraman, head-butted a referee, and in 1996, while promoting his autobiography, donned a wedding dress and announced that he would marry himself. He is known as “the Worm.”

Rodman was featured on Trump’s reality-TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2009 and 2013, and endorsed Trump’s campaign in July 2015.

He has also, in recent years, emerged as arguably America’s most prominent advocate of citizen diplomacy with North Korea.

On his first trip to Pyongyang, in 2013, he hobnobbed with the country’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un; the two reportedly bonded over their love of basketball.

He now calls Kim “the marshal,” and his “friend.” It’s unclear how many times he has met Kim.

His last trip to the country was in June, when he presented the country’s sports minister with a copy of President Donald Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”

North Korea’s threats against Guam — which have been going on for years — have escalated in recent months amid a war of words between Kim and Trump. Kim personally called a missile test in August a “meaningful prelude” to containing Guam; in October, North Korean state media threatened that the country would fire a “salvo of missiles” into Guam’s surrounding waters.

Rodman said Monday he criticized the president for his frequent Twitter tirades against Kim.

“I would love for Donald Trump to call me and say, ‘What is he like?’ ” Rodman said. “He’s never met him, he’s never talked with his people. … You can say (Kim) is crazy, but what has he done to you? What has he done in general?”

Rodman said that he would seek approval for his game idea from North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations.