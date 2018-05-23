ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two mountain climbers who slid into a glacier crevasse on Denali were rescued with help from ground crews.

A man and woman were ascending Sunday and fell from a narrow ridge at 16,500-feet (5030-meters).

They slid about 1,000 feet (305 meters) into a crevasse on Peters Glacier.

A guided party witnessed the fall and the stricken climbers activated a personal locator beacon.

Deteriorating conditions prevented a rescue Sunday.

A rescue team was preparing to depart early Monday from a camp at 14,200 feet (4330 meters) when the male climber stumbled in on an injured knee.

He reported that his female partner was alert but could not move.

Ground crews and a Park Service helicopter lifted her from the crevasse. She was flown out for treatment of spinal injuries.