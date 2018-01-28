PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is going to start work on demolishing a Portsmouth bridge with the goal of replacing it in October.
The Stark Street Bridge over the Route 1 Bypass is scheduled to close on Monday.
A new bridge, associated road work, and new utilities are planned.
The state also plans replacement of the Woodbury Avenue Bridge over the Route 1 Bypass.
