Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is going to start work on demolishing a Portsmouth bridge with the goal of replacing it in October.

The Stark Street Bridge over the Route 1 Bypass is scheduled to close on Monday.

A new bridge, associated road work, and new utilities are planned.

The state also plans replacement of the Woodbury Avenue Bridge over the Route 1 Bypass.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press