BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Demolition has begun a former federal courthouse on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WXXV-TV reports demolition work began Tuesday on the building. It has been empty since 2003, when a replacement opened in Gulfport.

The Biloxi building is beige and blocky, with narrow rectangular windows, and some regard it as an eyesore.

Community Bank bought the site and plans a new three-story office that will be completed next year.

The demolition is expected to take 45 days.

The bank’s market president, Eric Chambless, has said the new building will be “consistent with the character and charm of Biloxi’s historic downtown.”

The city recently approved plans for the building to be razed..