KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Demolition of a closed aluminum plant that has been declared a federal Superfund site in northwest Montana is scheduled to wrap up by early next year.

The Flathead Beacon reports dozens of area residents toured the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. plant on Wednesday to see how cleanup efforts have progressed.

Workers have been dismantling the plant since 2015. It was designated as a contaminated site in 2016.

Project managers say the demolition of silos and the last pot room, an area where compounds were melted down to turn into aluminum, will be completed by early 2019. The holes left by each pot room will later be filled with gravel.

Officials say warehouses and other buildings at the site will remain standing.

___

Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com