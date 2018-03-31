KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A 1960s Hawaii hotel has been removed from the site where an education center will be constructed.
West Hawaii Today reports the only remnants left from the Keauhou Beach Hotel this week were piles of concrete that will hauled away to be recycled.
Contractors began demolishing the building on the Big Island last summer.
The hotel was built in 1969 and was in business for more than four decades before closing in October 2012.
A subsidiary of Kamehameha Schools purchased the property in 2004 for more than $26 million.
Officials say the educational complex Kahaluu Ma Kai is set to replace the hotel. The facility plans to blend science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics education with traditional Hawaiian activities.
Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com