SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls police bomb squad was called to a construction site after some old demolition explosives were unearthed.
Authorities got a call about suspicious devices on Friday in a construction zone northeast of Interstate 229 and East 26th Street.
Authorities determined the devices were old construction demolition explosives. The bomb squad detonated them early Saturday, making a loud noise, but there was no other damage.
Police say several roads were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.
