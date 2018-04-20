JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Democratic Party is rejecting an attempt to disqualify a U.S. Senate candidate.
The Clarion Ledger reports that Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Bobby Moak told party members that a petition calling for the disqualification of Howard Sherman came too late to be considered.
The petition questioned Sherman’s past donations to Republicans and that he has a home in California.
Sherman, the husband of actress Sela Ward, says he has owned a home in Mississippi for 25 years
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Sherman said he did previously give money to Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, but only because he thought Wicker was going to face a primary challenge from state Sen. Chris McDaniel.
Sherman is now one of several Democrats running in the hopes of unseating Wicker.
___
Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com