RICHMOND, Va. — Voters in Virginia and New Jersey gave Democratic gubernatorial candidates large victories Tuesday and sent a clear message of rebuke to President Donald Trump.

In Virginia’s hard-fought contest, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey, front-running Democrat Phil Murphy overcame Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to succeed unpopular GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Northam rode to victory in part by tapping into some voters’ regret at Trump’s victory in last year’s national election. Murphy had an easier pathway in New Jersey, where Guadagno contended with the unpopularity of Trump and Christie.

Other races Transgender winner: Democrat Danica Roem, a former journalist, unseated Republican incumbent Bob Marshall, one of Virginia’s most socially conservative lawmakers, to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates. Mayor’s races: Voters in Boston have re-elected Marty Walsh to a second term as mayor. Walsh defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson, vying to become the city’s first black mayor. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, easily defeated a Republican challenger from Staten Island, Nicole Malliotakis, and the private detective and TV commentator Bo Dietl. In early results, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, seeking a second four-year term, took a big lead over state Sen. Coleman Young II, whose father was the city’s first black mayor. Charlotte, North Carolina, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, a Democrat, opened up a lead in a tight race against Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith to replace Mayor Jennifer Roberts. Medicaid referendum: Maine residents approved the nation’s first statewide referendum to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a vote viewed as a referendum on Obamacare. Seattle Times news services

Gillespie kept Trump at a distance throughout the campaign but tried to rally the president’s supporters with hard-edge attack ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.

Trump recorded calls to help boost Gillespie in the final stretch. In one call, Trump said Gillespie shared his views on immigration and crime and would help “Make America Great Again.”

After the loss, Trump on Tuesday quickly sought to distance himself from Gillespie. “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump said on Twitter during his visit to South Korea. Only 15 hours earlier, Trump took to Twitter to urge Virginians to vote for Gillespie, saying he would “totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA.”

Gillespie supported a cut in the state’s income-tax rate, less gun control and more restrictions on abortion. Northam said he wants a tax overhaul that targets low-income Virginians, supports abortion rights and more gun restrictions.

Polling places reported higher turnout than the previous gubernatorial contest, and the 180,000 absentee ballots returned as of Sunday were 60,000 more than all absentee votes cast in the 2013 gubernatorial election.

Northam’s victory is another sign of the state’s shift toward a more liberal electorate. Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009 and now have won four of the past five gubernatorial contests.

A pediatric neurologist and Army doctor, Northam made health-care reform a centerpiece of his political career and current campaign, winning key allies along the way. As a state senator, he was a leading opponent of a Republican effort to mandate ultrasounds before abortions in 2012, winning him strong support from well-funded abortion-rights groups.

He banked heavily during the campaign on his résumé and tried to cast himself as the low-key doctor as the antidote to Trump.

Nationally, Democrats haven’t won any special elections for Congress this year and the next Virginia governor will have a major say in the state’s next round of redistricting, when congressional lines are drawn.

Political observers say the Virginia contest was more racially charged than in recent memory. Outside groups on both sides spent millions to influence the outcome and called on high-profile surrogates, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence.

Emogene and Jimmy Babb, both 74, voted straight Republican at a polling station in Windsor, Virginia. There wasn’t any one particular issue that drove them to the polls, but they said they shared Gillespie’s positions on gun rights and not removing Confederate statues.

“Statues should stay where they are,” said Emogene Babb, a retired office service specialist at a local health department. “They are part of our history. We need to accept life as it was. Our forefathers fought for them.”

Gillespie is a former Republican National Committee (RNC) and Washington lobbyist who has been criticized by Democrats and some conservatives as running a race-baiting campaign.

Northam lumped Gillespie in with the white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville this summer in support of Confederate monuments.

In New Jersey, Guadagno, who said she wanted to lower property taxes and end so-called sanctuary cities, had tried to distance herself from Trump and Christie, but it was challenging since she served as Christie’s top deputy.

Murphy’s win wasn’t unexpected. The former banker and Democratic Party official had been leading Guadagno by double digits in the polls for most of the campaign.

Christie, whose approval rating has hovered around 15 percent recently, was plagued by a series of scandals and public-relations missteps during his two terms. In 2016, former Christie allies were convicted in the “Bridgegate” scandal in which they conspired to cause traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge to punish a local mayor who refused to support the governor’s re-election bid. Christie was ridiculed in July after photos surfaced of the governor and his family sitting on a public beach that he ordered closed amid a government shutdown.

Murphy’s win makes New Jersey the seventh state entirely controlled by Democrats, compared to 26 states that have both a Republican governor and legislature. Republicans will still control 33 governorships, a near all-time high for the party.