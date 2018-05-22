COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The head of the South Carolina Democratic Party is asking one of its leading U.S. House candidates to withdraw from the race after his ex-wife said he beat her according to their 1973 divorce records.
Archie Parnell told The Post and Courier of Charleston he was violent toward his former wife and others while in college. He called his behavior “inexcusable, wrong and downright embarrassing” and said he has regretted it every day.
The newspaper obtained divorce records where Parnell’s ex-wife said he shattered a glass door with a tire iron and beat her.
So far, Parnell has resisted calls from state Democratic Chairman Trav Robertson and others in the party to drop out.
Parnell received 48 percent of the vote in a narrow loss in last year’s special election in the 5th District.
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com