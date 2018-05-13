WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Democrats in Connecticut’s 5th congressional district will endorse a candidate to replace retiring three-term U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

A convention is planned Monday at Crosby High School in Waterbury.

Esty recently announced she would not seek re-election following criticism of her handling of sexual harassment allegations.

The list of possible contender includes former Simsbury Mayor Mary Glassman, New Britain Alderman Manny Sanchez, 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes of Wolcott, and Newtown Rabbi Shaul Praver.

Republicans on Friday endorsed Manny Santos, an analyst with the United Health Care Group. But retired university professor Ruby O’Neill is planning to challenge Santos in the Aug. 14 primary.

Esty came under fire for how she dealt with a former chief of staff accused of harassment, treats and violence against female staffers.