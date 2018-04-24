WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are seeking a subpoena for documents concerning the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

Democrats have voiced concerns immigrants will dodge the survey, diluting political representation and reducing federal dollars for some communities.

Democrats seek documents in which some Census Bureau employees raised concerns prior to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ decision. The department has briefed lawmakers on the decision and promised some records, but the Democrats say the response is inadequate.

The Democrats are asking Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, the committee’s chairman, to issue a subpoena or bring the matter before the entire committee if he declines to issue it himself. They say the information is needed before a May committee hearing.