HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Democratic leaders of the Connecticut Senate want another vote on Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s now-defeated nominee for chief justice of the State Supreme Court.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said Wednesday they hope one of the 19 senators who voted Tuesday against the confirmation of Associate Justice Andrew McDonald will make a motion to reconsider the 19-16 vote. All 18 Republicans and one Democrat voted against the Democratic governor’s nominee.

Under Senate rules, any senator on the winning side of a vote may move for reconsideration on the day of the vote or the succeeding day.

Looney says he doesn’t make the request lightly, calling it “an extraordinary and historic action” needed to “ensure that partisan politics does not infect the judiciary.”