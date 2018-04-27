LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tight race for a Nevada Senate seat held by Republican Dean Heller has led to a spate of ethics complaints filed by Democrats and the GOP in recent months.

The latest complaint filed Friday by the Nevada Democratic Party with the U.S. Senate ethics committee alleges that a Heller campaign website and email improperly used a photo taken by a government staffer of the senator speaking at a 2014 Senate committee hearing on Veterans Affairs.

Democrats argue the photo is a government resource and is barred under Senate rules from being used for campaign purposes.

Heller’s campaign spokesman Keith Schipper called the complaint “frivolous.”

It’s the party’s fifth complaint filed since October against Heller. Nevada Republicans in turn have filed two complaints against Heller’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen.