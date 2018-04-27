LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tight race for a Nevada Senate seat held by Republican Dean Heller has led to a spate of ethics complaints filed by Democrats and the GOP in recent months.
The latest complaint filed Friday by the Nevada Democratic Party with the U.S. Senate ethics committee alleges that a Heller campaign website and email improperly used a photo taken by a government staffer of the senator speaking at a 2014 Senate committee hearing on Veterans Affairs.
Democrats argue the photo is a government resource and is barred under Senate rules from being used for campaign purposes.
Heller’s campaign spokesman Keith Schipper called the complaint “frivolous.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
It’s the party’s fifth complaint filed since October against Heller. Nevada Republicans in turn have filed two complaints against Heller’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen.