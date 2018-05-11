JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democrats in the Missouri House have expelled a St. Louis County lawmaker from their caucus because of calls he made to a radio program whose host frequently makes racist and other offensive comments.
Democrats on Thursday voted to expel state Rep. Bob Burns, of Affton, from the caucus because of calls he made to Bob Romanik’s show on KQQZ-AM Radio.
Burns told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Friday the vote deprived him of his free speech rights. He says he will remain a Democrat and will not heed calls from other Democrats to resign.
The criticism began last month when an audio of Burns calling the station was posted. Burns says the tape was edited and he was calling only to voice support for veterans and other non-controversial issues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com