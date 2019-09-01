Democrats on Sunday pleaded with President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to tighten gun restrictions in the wake of a mass shooting in West Texas that brought to more than 50 the number of people killed in such incidents in August alone.

Trump dismissed tougher background checks – “they would not have stopped any of it” – and suggested that Saturday’s shooting that left seven dead and 19 wounded had done little to change his calculus on gun control.

“We’re looking at the same things. … It really hasn’t changed anything,” Trump told reporters as he returned from Camp David.

“Congress has a lot of thinking to do,” he added.

Mass shootings this month in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio, and Odessa have prompted fresh calls from congressional Democrats and the 2020 presidential candidates for stricter regulations on firearms to stem the violence. But in a reflection of the political reality, Trump has been reluctant to endorse any sweeping steps, such as stronger background checks, as privately the National Rifle Association has warned him that it would not be popular with his supporters.

Congressional Republicans, especially those on the ballot next year, also have expressed reservations about new legislation.

In Texas, new guns laws took effect Sunday, hours after the shooting, that loosened restrictions on guns in schools, foster homes and places of worship. The Republican-led state legislature passed the measures earlier this year and Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott signed the NRA-backed legislation into law on June 17.

Julián Castro, a Democratic candidate for president, blasted Republicans for inaction and “happy talk” on the issue.

“The biggest lies that the president has told include that he would do something about universal background checks,” Castro, who is the former mayor of San Antonio and was housing secretary in the Obama administration, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He pointed to the public reaction following last month’s mass shooting in Dayton when attendees at a vigil for the victims drowned out Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with calls of, “Do something! Do something!”

“More and more people here in Texas and across the country want Congress and their politicians to do something,” Castro said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., renewed her call for the Senate to take up gun control legislation that was passed by the House months ago in February, including an expansion of background checks on firearm sales.

“Enough is enough,” she said in a statement Saturday night. “The Republican Senate must end its obstruction and finally pass the common-sense, bipartisan, House-passed gun violence prevention legislation that the country is demanding.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has expressed an openness to some kind of gun safety legislation in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton earlier this month, but has not committed to anything specific and insists it must have strong support from Trump.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, who is running for president, used a profanity when describing the epidemic of gun violence facing the country and noted that “we’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year.”

“You don’t need an AK-47; that high-impact, high-velocity round destroys your insides,” he said, calling for the government to initiate a buyback program of assault weapons.

While Trump touched on the issue of gun legislation in his exchange with reporters outside the White House, his attention appeared elsewhere Sunday morning as he sent a string of tweets on a range of other topics.

He retweeted warnings from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center about Hurricane Dorian, which is currently surging over the northwestern Bahamas and moving toward the southeastern United States.

He shared quotes from Republicans praising his trade war with China and slamming one of his biggest critics, former FBI director James Comey.

And he took aim at Debra Messing after the actress called for Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee to publicly release the names of donors who are set to attend a Beverly Hills fundraiser for Trump’s re-election effort later this month.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir,'” he tweeted. “How times have changed!”

As they have done after previous mass shootings, several Republicans who made appearances on the Sunday morning news shows pushed back against suggestions that Congress should take action on gun legislation.

“I don’t think that we should step in with false palliatives like red-flag laws,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” when asked about the Odessa shooting. Red-flag laws allow for judges to order the removal of guns from individuals who are deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Biggs blamed heated rhetoric and “deteriorating institutions” that “in some way stoke these fires,” and argued that further bolstering religious institutions would help combat some of the alienation that drives such attacks.

Even the Republicans who have pushed for some action on the issue sounded pessimistic on Sunday when asked about the prospects for legislative progress.

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., who co-authored a bill in 2013 that would expand background checks for gun purchases, said he has had “an ongoing conversation” with Trump about the issue.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Toomey maintained that he and other background-check proponents “are going to take a very serious run at it” but cautioned, “I can’t guarantee an outcome. I’m not sure where this all ends.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who penned a Washington Post op-ed last month voicing support for red-flag laws, reiterated his call for Congress to pass such a measure. He pointed to the bill he signed into law last year as Florida governor in the wake of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I want to do things that I think work,” Scott said. “I think the red-flag laws work. I think, in a school situation, we have put in mental health counselors and law enforcement.”

He declined to answer directly, however, when asked whether he supports universal background checks – even as a Quinnipiac University poll released late last week shows that 93 percent of Americans support such a move.

“Ninety-three percent of American voters support universal background checks,” CNN’s Dana Bash told Scott. “I mean, that’s a huge number. Do you?”

Scott responded by telling Bash that there are “lots of proposals” and that he doesn’t “want to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.”

He also balked at the idea of an assault weapons ban, prompting Bash to ask him whether he supports Americans possessing “even weapons of war.”

“Well, everybody has their definition of things,” he replied.