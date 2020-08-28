House Democrats on Friday launched contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for what they said was his ongoing refusal to comply with subpoenas regarding “transparently political misuse of department resources.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., said Pompeo’s noncooperation with the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, his bolstering of “a Senate Republican-led smear against the president’s political rivals,” and his speech this week to the Republican National Convention demonstrated “alarming disregard for the laws and rules governing his own conduct.”

While in Jerusalem on a tour of the Middle East this week, Pompeo taped a speech that was played to the convention Wednesday evening. Democrats have called for an investigation, alleging that the speech violated legal prohibitions and Pompeo’s own department guidelines against partisan political activity.

Pompeo, Engel said in a statement, “seems to think the office he holds, the Department he runs, the personnel he oversees, and the taxpayer dollars that pay for all of it are there for his personal and political benefit.”

The State Department has said that no government funds were used to produce the videotaped speech and that no laws or guidelines were violated. It did not respond to requests for comment on the contempt proceedings.

The Democrats’ announcement comes amid a lengthy battle between Pompeo and the committee over subpoenas it issued last fall related to Trump’s withholding of assistance to Ukraine. More recently, the State Department ignored a subpoena from House Democrats for documents already provided to two Republican-led Senate committees investigating former vice president Joe Biden and Ukraine, Engel said.

Advertising

Engel’s announcement followed a blistering letter sent to him Thursday by Ryan Kaldahl, the acting assistant secretary for legislative affairs. Kaldahl has held the job since the June departure of Mary Elizabeth Taylor, who resigned over Trump’s response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kaldahl said “the department categorically rejects your baseless assertion” that it “acted inappropriately or violated any law” in providing documents to the Senate. He noted that the documents were copied to the ranking Democrat on the committees, apparently assuming that the Senate Democrats had made them available to House Democrats.

The lengthy letter was sent with 40 pages of previous administrative missives, from Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other officials, since early last year that have variously accused the committee of “bullying” and called its requests “Constitutionally-invalid.”

In his letter, Kaldahl indicated that the Senate requests had outlined a valid inquiry but that the House subpoenas had not. He said the Senate requests included a “clear statement of purpose” to “better understand what actions, if any, the Obama administration took to ensure that policy decisions relating to Ukraine and (the Ukrainian energy company) Burisma were not improperly influenced by the employment and financial interests of family members.”

The reference is to Republican allegations that Biden’s son Hunter was given a high-paying job on the board of Burisma to curry favor with his father, who was spearheading U.S. policy on Ukraine under President Barack Obama. They also allege that as vice president, Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor who was investigating the company for corruption. No evidence has been provided to support that allegation, and the prosecutor, believed by the United States and its European allies to be corrupt, was fired after a corruption investigation of Burisma had been closed.

If the department had received a request saying its purpose was to “smear” Biden, as Engel alleged, it might not have fulfilled it, Kaldahl wrote. Had the House Foreign Affairs Committee made a request similar to that of the Senate, he said, accommodation would have been made.

“In other words,” Engel responded, “Pompeo will give the committee what we were seeking if we join a smear of the president’s political rival.”