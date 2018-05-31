COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Democrats are joining those calling for a speedy resolution to Ohio’s impasse over selection of its next speaker.
House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn, of Dayton, says the Democrats favor holding a floor vote for speaker.
He added on Thursday that they don’t want to change House rules to keep the chamber’s temporary leader at the helm through year’s end.
Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring, of Canton, has been in charge since then-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger left in April amid an FBI investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
Schuring has given representatives until Friday afternoon to choose between taking a vote Wednesday or changing House rules to make him speaker through December.
Former Speaker Larry Householder wants his old job next year and backs Schuring.
Supporters of speaker candidate Ryan Smith want a vote held.