BOSTON (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidates Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie have sparred in a debate as they vie for a chance to challenge Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in November.

The two candidates trained most of their criticism at Baker arguing he’s been too timid in tackling some of the state’s biggest challenges like the opioid addiction crisis, public education and the lack of affordable housing.

They also criticized Baker’s approach to public transportation, saying the state needs a long-term plan and additional revenue to fix the MBTA and improve commuter rail services.

Both also said during Thursday’s debate on WBUR that the state shouldn’t spend money trying to lure Amazon.

Baker has a campaign funding edge with more than $8 million in his account.

Gonzalez has about $144,000. Massie has about $18,000.