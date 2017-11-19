WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A 33-year-old former federal prosecutor and Marine veteran from a political family became the Democratic nominee Sunday for next year’s special election to complete the term of an anti-abortion Republican congressman who resigned in a scandal.

Democrats on Sunday chose Conor Lamb, a first-time candidate and Marine veteran, as their nominee for the March 13 balloting. Former eighth-term U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy resigned last month after his hometown newspaper reported that he had suggested to a mistress that she get an abortion.

Lamb, the nephew of Pittsburgh’s elected city controller, beat out six others in a vote by party committee members from southwestern Pennsylvania’s 18th District at a meeting at Washington High School.

Republicans last weekend picked state Rep. Rick Saccone.

Next year’s primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.