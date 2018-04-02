HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Democratic Party is courting and supporting candidates for local offices to capitalize on a renewed interest in politics and to create a bigger pool of candidates for legislative seats in future years.

Nick Lockridge, coordinator of the Blue Bench project, tells Lee Newspapers of Montana that Democrats in Washington and Wyoming are looking at creating similar programs.

Lockridge says he’s been in contact with local Democratic central committees to help identify candidates for local offices. He says the Blue Bench project wants to help those candidates feel comfortable running a campaign so they might see a higher office someday.

Jennifer Blossom is running for Gallatin County treasurer. She says she’s glad races like hers won’t be forgotten as party leaders focus on legislative or statewide races.