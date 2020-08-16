WASHINGTON – Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday extended his condolences to President Donald Trump on the death of the president’s younger brother Robert.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden tweeted Sunday morning. “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one – and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the presumptive Democratic nominee for vice president, also sent a condolence tweet Sunday morning.

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time,” she said. “Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

Robert Trump died Saturday in New York City at age 71. The death was announced by the White House. He had been hospitalized for several days after becoming seriously ill. No cause of death was immediately given.

Robert Trump was the quiet one in comparison with his boisterous brother. He graduated from Boston University in 1970 and became an investment banker in real estate finance at Kidder, Peabody and then worked at Shearson Loeb Rhoades. In 1991, Robert Trump joined his father’s business, Trump Management.

Advertising

Robert Trump often did what his famous sibling asked him to do, absorbing the criticism that his brother reportedly lobbed at him and remaining loyal until the end of his life.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president said in a statement Saturday. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Plans for Robert Trump’s funeral have not been released publicly.

President Trump’s children and son-in-law also expressed their sadness in interviews and on social media.

On CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, host Margaret Brennan extended her condolences to Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser.

“The president loved his brother very much, and he was able to see him the day before yesterday and his brother was very proud of him,” Kushner said. “And, obviously, a very tough moment for the president. But he is looking forward to continuing to do great things and make his brother proud.”

President Trump’s son Eric described his uncle on Twitter as “an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core.”

“Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family,” he wrote.

“Uncle Robert, we love you,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”