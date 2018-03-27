COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat hoping to become South Carolina’s next governor has announced a state lawmaker as her running mate in this year’s election.
Florence attorney Marguerite Willis said Tuesday on Twitter that she had selected state Sen. John Scott as her pick for lieutenant governor. Scott has represented Columbia in the state Senate since 2009. He previously served nearly two decades in the state House.
This year marks the first time that candidates for South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor will run on the same ticket.
Gov. Henry McMaster has picked Upstate businesswoman and a political newcomer Pamela Evette as his running mate. No other candidates have announced their selections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours