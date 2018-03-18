BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Third-term Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc says he’s retiring from the Legislature as he battles cancer.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the 71-year-old Boise Democrat had a cancerous kidney and adrenal gland removed late last year, and he was due to begin chemotherapy on Sunday.

Kloc’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and he was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany at the end of World War II. His family emigrated to the United States when he was a child. He moved to Boise in 2001 and worked as an executive for Boise State Public Radio before retiring from that job in 2010.

In 2012, he was elected to the Legislature from District 16, which includes Northwest Boise and Garden City.

Voters re-elected him last May to a term that ends in 2023. He’s been a vocal supporter of a proposal to build a stadium in downtown Boise.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com