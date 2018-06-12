CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster has filed for re-election to seek a fourth term representing New Hampshire’s Second District in Congress.

Kuster, who is running unopposed in the primary, made her official bid Tuesday at the Statehouse. The hallway was crowded with dozens of supporters who chanted “Annie” as she walked to the Secretary of State’s office, where she signed the documents.

Kuster also held a rally outside the Statehouse, where she spoke to over 100 supporters about the opioid epidemic, veteran rights, affordable health care, voter suppression and protecting sexual assault victims.

There are four Republican candidates running for the same seat, including Robert Burns, Stewart Levenson, Jay Mercer and Steven Negron. Libertarian candidate Tom Alciere also filed. The filing period ends Friday.

The primary is on Tuesday, Sept. 11.