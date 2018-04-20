The lawsuit accuses President Donald Trump’s associates of illegally working with Russian intelligence agents to interfere with the outcome of the 2016 election.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks organization alleging a far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump.

The complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, alleges that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump by hacking the computer networks of the Democratic Party and disseminating stolen material found there.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

The complaint uses the publicly known facts of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling to accuse Trump’s associates of illegally working with Russian intelligence agents to interfere with the outcome of the election. In the document, the committee accuses Republicans and the Russians of “an act of previously unimaginable treachery.”

The lawsuit startled Republicans in Washington, D.C., and Democratic leaders, who were only briefed at the last minute about the DNC’s plans to pursue civil litigation. Perez said the committee had alerted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the top Democrats in Congress, “when we were about to file.”

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, called the DNC allegations a “sham lawsuit about a bogus Russian collusion claim filed by a desperate, dysfunctional and nearly insolvent Democratic Party.”

In a statement, Parscale accused Democrats of filing the lawsuit to drum up donations for the party. “They’ve sunk to a new low to raise money,” Parscale said.

Denying any financial motivation, Perez said in an interview the lawsuit had been taking shape for months, and he recalled facing demands as early as winter 2017 to file suit against Trump for allegedly abetting foreign interference in a U.S. election. He said he had instructed the committee to investigate that possibility, eventually engaging a plaintiffs’ law firm, Cohen Milstein, to assemble the complaint filed Friday.

While there are multiple investigations of Trump and his campaign, most significantly by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, Perez said the DNC decided to move ahead with a civil suit because the committee believed there was an ongoing threat of foreign interference in U.S. elections and it was unclear when Mueller’s investigation might conclude. Certain claims in the lawsuit, he said, face statutory expiration dates.

“I don’t know when Mueller will finish,” Perez said. “I’m very concerned about the run-up to the midterm elections.”

Perez denied the lawsuit had a political purpose, but he appeared to allude at points to the possibility that civil litigation might bring to light damaging information about Trump and his associates.

If the lawsuit proceeds, the president and his campaign aides could be forced to disclose documents and submit to depositions that require them to answer questions under oath. To reach the discovery stage, lawsuits have to survive any motion to dismiss the litigation by the defendants.

In his statement deriding the suit, Parscale said that if the litigation proceeds, the Trump campaign would use discovery to seek out embarrassing information about Democrats, including Perez, and their handling of the 2016 presidential election.

“There is a great deal the American public wants to know about the corruption of the Democrats,” Parscale said.

Roger J. Stone Jr., a former campaign adviser to Trump who is named as a defendant in the suit, dismissed it in an email as “a left-wing conspiracy theory dressed up as a lawsuit.”

In a statement forwarded by Stone, Rob Buschel, Stone’s lawyer, said he had not yet been served with the DNC suit and described it as a “regurgitation” of a complaint filed last year by Democrats alleging their privacy was invaded during the campaign. That litigation is still in progress.

The suit does not name Trump as a defendant. Instead, it targets various Trump aides who, during the campaign, met with people believed to be affiliated with Russia. The aides targeted include Stone; the president’s son Donald Trump Jr.; his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Manafort’s deputy at the campaign, Rick Gates; and George Papadopoulos.

There is substantial overlap between the targets of the DNC lawsuit and the group of people known to be under investigation by Mueller. Manafort has been indicted by the special counsel, while Gates and Papadopoulos have both pleaded guilty to different charges.

The DNC also names as a defendant the Russian military-intelligence service, the GRU, which has been accused by the U.S. government of orchestrating the hacks, as well as WikiLeaks, which published emails stolen from the DNC, and the group’s founder, Julian Assange.

The Democrats accused Trump’s campaign of being “a racketeering enterprise” that worked with the Russians and WikiLeaks in a conspiracy that included hacking email servers at the DNC and leaking damaging information to the public.

The lawsuit demands monetary damages and a declaration that the defendants conspired to alter the course of the election.

Perez said the party had not worked on the lawsuit with Democratic leaders on the intelligence committees in the House and Senate, who are investigating contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia through legislative investigations.

The DNC lawsuit echoes a similar legal tactic that the Democratic Party used during the Watergate scandal. In 1972, the DNC filed suit against President Richard Nixon’s re-election committee seeking $1 million in damages for the break-in at Democratic headquarters in the Watergate building.

The suit was denounced at the time by Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, who called it a case of “sheer demagoguery” by the DNC. But the civil action brought by the DNC’s then-chairman, Lawrence O’Brien, was successful, yielding a $750,000 settlement from the Nixon campaign that was reached on the day in 1974 that Nixon left office.