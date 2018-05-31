MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — The Democratic nomination for mayor in a southwest Mississippi city remains contested, weeks after the election.

Walter Zinn Jr. is a lawyer for the candidate who lost the runoff. He tells The Enterprise-Journal that he’s examined ballots from the May 15 runoff and found unspecified irregularities.

Zinn represents former mayor Zach Patterson, who finished first in the first Democratic primary election on May 1 by nine votes over former city administrator Quordiniah Lockley, but trailed by four votes in the runoff.

The lawyer says he will present evidence to the city Democratic executive committee.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Tommy McKenzie in the June 19 general election. McKenzie is currently selectman at-large.

McComb calls city board members selectmen and elects officials at a different time than other Mississippi cities.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com