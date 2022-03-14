A Democratic super PAC said it is filing a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday accusing Donald Trump of violating campaign finance law by spending political funds on a 2024 presidential bid without formally declaring himself a candidate.

The complaint uses Trump’s own words about a 2024 run — “I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws,” he said in the fall — to accuse him of improperly using his existing political committees to advance a presidential run.

Federal rules require those who raise or spend more than $5,000 in support of a presidential campaign to register with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump has repeatedly teased that he plans to run for president again, saying at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, “We did it twice and we’ll do it again.” But though he formally filed for reelection the day of his inauguration in 2017, Trump has not done so for 2024. Such a filing would set off restrictions on how he could raise and spend campaign money, including his existing war chest.

Trump-controlled committees entered 2022 with $122 million in the bank — far more than the Republican Party itself.

“He should have to adhere to the law in a way that all other candidates do,” said Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge, the Democratic group that is filing the complaint. “When he says ‘I’m going to do it a third time,’ that’s not flirting. That’s more than a toe dip.”

Floyd noted that Trump’s citations of campaign law show clear intentions to evade the existing rules. “It’s not like he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” she said.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, called the complaint frivolous.

“America is spiraling into disaster because of the Democrats’ failures, and instead of reversing course, they are busy filing frivolous complaints that have zero merit,” he said.