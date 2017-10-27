TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Democratic Governors Association has pulled roughly even in spending with its Republican counterpart in the race to succeed GOP Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Friday that the Democratic group spent about $1.5 million in an effort to help Phil Murphy defeat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

The commission says the Republican Governors Association has spent about $1.6 million ahead of the Nov. 7 contest.

Friday’s figures showed an increase in spending from the Democrats, which had previously recorded about $800,000 in expenditures.

Contributions to county and state Democratic groups account for the surge in spending.

The groups are not required to disclose their donors with the state under current law.

Both groups have aired television ads in the contest.