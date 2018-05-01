BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan labeled her Democratic challenger A.J. Balukoff as out of touch while the two faced off in their final televised debate before the upcoming May 15 primary.

The 38-year-old Jordan’s attack on Monday stemmed from 71-year-old Balukoff’s promise to work toward eliminating the gender wage gap in Idaho — an issue that has become a top priorioty for the Boise businessman.

Balukoff said the first step to resolving the wage gap was to educate the public that it exists. Only then, said Balukoff, can lawmakers work to find solutions to provide equal pay for men and women.

Jordan, who is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, responded that Balukoff was out of touch and said women of color are affected by the gender wage gap much more than white women.

Monday’s debate was hosted by KTVB-TV.