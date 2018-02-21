BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The chairwoman of North Dakota’s Democratic party is running for state tax commissioner.

Kylie Oversen of Grand Forks made the announcement Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Oversen is a lawyer and former one-term state representative, who lost her seat in 2016.

She will face North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger who is seeking re-election for a second full term.

The 35-year-old Republican was appointed in 2013 by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple and elected by voters in 2014.