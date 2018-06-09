LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Four contenders for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination are gathering for a debate.

The debate Saturday night at a high school in Largo, Florida is one of several forums the Democratic candidates are participating in as they head to an August primary.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and businessman Chris King are scheduled to appear in the live-televised, hour-long debate at Pinellas Park High School.

Businessman Jeff Greene joined the race last week, too late for the debate.

The Democrats have not won a Florida gubernatorial election since 1994. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are leading Republican candidates.