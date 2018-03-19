WASHINGTON (AP) — An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.

Capitol Police charged Wilfred M. Stark, 49, of Falls Church, Virginia, with simple assault following a confrontation with Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for Zinke. Stark works for American Bridge 21st Century, a group that supports Democratic candidates.

According to a police report, Stark approached Zinke after a House hearing Thursday and started yelling at him. The report says Zinke continued walking out of the hearing room and Stark “used his full body to push” Swift as she tried to leave the room.

In a statement Monday, Swift called the incident “terrifying.”

Stark faces a March 30 hearing in D.C. Superior Court.