ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Tim Keller is set to take over New Mexico’s largest city as Albuquerque’s mayor amid rising crime and a struggling economy.
The former New Mexico state auditor takes the helm on Friday and promises to immediately make changes to Albuquerque’s troubled police department.
Keller has already made appointments including tapping a former Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier as Albuquerque’s interim chief.
Keller held a private swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and takes office on Friday.
He will hold a public swearing-in ceremony Friday evening.
Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry did not seek re-election after eight years in office.