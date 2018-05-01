LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar is challenging the ballot eligibility of one of his opponents.

Thanedar says Tuesday he wrote to the state Elections bureau that fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has not been a registered voter over the four years leading up to this fall’s general election for governor — a requirement under Michigan’s constitution and election law.

Michigan’s Secretary of State office says El-Sayed has been continuously registered to vote in the state since 2003.

Thanedar is an Ann Arbor businessman. El-Sayed is an ex-Detroit health director. Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer also will be in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary for governor.

Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck are among the Republicans facing off in that party’s primary for governor.