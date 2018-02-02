ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. Coast Guard veteran raised the most money of any candidate last quarter in a congressional race in southern New Mexico.

Still, federal campaign reports show Madeline “Mad” Hildebrandt remains far behind Republican Monty Newman, a former Hobbs mayor, in total cash on hand in the closely watched election that may help determine which party controls Congress.

Reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission show Hildebrandt raised $132,497 at the end of 2017 and had $118,464 cash on hand. That’s more than any other Democrat seeking the nomination.

Meanwhile, records show Newman raised $130,168 during the same period and had $356,656 cash on hand.

State Rep. Yvette Herrell, an Alamogordo Republican, reported $106,169 in total contributions during the fourth quarter and $202,557 cash on hand.